MABEL GRAY TYLER, 70, of Alum Creek, West Virginia passed away peacefully at her home on June 20, 2021 following a long illness with her loving husband Delbert (Wilson) Tyler at her side.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert (Wilson) Tyler, son Brian Tyler with daughter-in-law Joe Ellen Tyler and grandson Ian Tyler, son Craig Tyler and grandchildren, Madison Tyler and Caleb Tyler.
Mabel Tyler born on July 30, 1950 is preceded in death by her parents, Otha (Lawrence) Cummings and mother Hazel (Ruth) Cummings; with sisters Carmen Melison and Clarice Taylor; Surviving sisters Kitty Vannoy, Dale Goodwin and brother Gary Cummings.
Mabel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and host to many friends. She loved to spend quality time with her children and grandchildren, and loved to travel on many cruises with her husband. She enjoyed cuddles from her pup Shay who was always at her side. She left this world too early but Heaven was waiting for their Angel.
Service will be 3:30 p.m., Monday June 28, 2021 at Morris Funeral Home, Cowen with Pastor Doug Martin officiating burial will follow at the Odd Fellows Cemetery Cowen, friends may call from 2 p.m., until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.morrisfuneralhomecowenwv.com.
