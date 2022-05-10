Mabel Jean Hall

MABEL JEAN (DOBBINS) HALL, 85, of Duck passed away May 7, 2022.
She was born on January 22, 1937 to the late Mack McGraw Dobbins and Francis Wilkerson.
As a child, she spent most of her time with her grandparents, Gilbert and Florence (Vaughan) Dobbins, on their farm in Cowskin, WV. As an adult, Mabel called the Duck Creek area home, but she also spent several years near her daughter in Flatwoods. Recently she rested in the kind hands of the wonderful caregivers at Clay Health Care Center.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Hall; her father, Mack M. Dobbins; mother, Francis Wilkerson; and brother, Chester "Butch" Dobbins.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Arnold Gregory. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Rhonda Dobbins, of Beckley, WV; sister, Connie Johnson of Noble, Illinois; nephew, Richard Johnson; niece, Amy Rose and her son, Harrison.
Mabel was a great cook. You would always leave her table with a full stomach and a covered bowl of leftovers for later. She made beautiful quilts, afghans and clothing for her daughter. She collected chicken candy dishes of every color, which she said reminded her of her childhood on the farm where it was her job to gather the eggs each day.
We would like to thank many wonderful people in Braxton who have helped us through difficult times, especially caregivers; Jennifer Jarvis, Heather Tanner, Dr. William Given, the BCMH Staff, EMS members and Home Health nurses. They are all irreplaceable!
Mabel's funeral service will be noon Thursday, May 12, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway with Elder Larry Fisher officiating. Interment will follow in the Hall Cemetery, Servia.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.