MABEL L. ERWIN, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born May 27, 1940 in Hurricane to the late Hobart and Clara Call. She was also preceded in death by her husband O'dell Erwin and sisters Gladys Chapman and Freda Call.
Mabel is survived by her two children, Wes (Wanda) Erwin of Eleanor, WV. and Kristie (Todd) Johnson of St. Albans, WV. She was a grandmother to nine Grandchildren whom she treasured dearly and fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Graveside funeral service will be 10:00 Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Lower Hodges Cemetery with Mr. Aubrey Erwin officiating. Please visit allenfuneralhomewv.com to share memories and condolences.