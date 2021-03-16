MABLE ILENE BEAVER, beloved mother went home March 15, 2021 at the age of 91, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and complications of several strokes. She was the daughter of the late James Mervin Dent and Sabie Ann Dent.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hubert Beaver Jr. Son, Rusty Edwin Beaver, Daughter, Connie Beaver Parker and Brother, James "Jim Bob" Robert Dent, Son-in-law, Steve Miller
She is survived by daughters, Deborah Beaver with whom she made her home and Rinda Ann Beaver Miller; Sister, Rachel Dent Johnston; Brother and Sister-in-law, Clinton "Bud" and Xylphia Beaver and Sister-in-law Alice Bird Beaver; Son-in-law, Marion Parker; 3 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 1 great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Kanawha Hospice.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.