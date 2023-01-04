Thank you for Reading.

Mable June Estep Petty
MABLE JUNE ESTEP PETTY, 74 of Giles passed away on January 2, 2023.

She retired from WV Periodical Distributors Inc. and also worked in local elections. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her sister and best friend Carol. Mable selflessly loved helping others by canning food and making peanut butter balls and rock candy among other things. She loved a good joke, pranking family members and playing scratch off lottery tickets. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

