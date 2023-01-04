MABLE JUNE ESTEP PETTY, 74 of Giles passed away on January 2, 2023.
She retired from WV Periodical Distributors Inc. and also worked in local elections. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her sister and best friend Carol. Mable selflessly loved helping others by canning food and making peanut butter balls and rock candy among other things. She loved a good joke, pranking family members and playing scratch off lottery tickets. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by Husband: Denver Ray "Denny" Petty, Parents: Miles and Elsie Mae Dickens Estep, Brother: Carl Estep and Sister: Arbutus Good.
Surviving are sister: Carol Gallion of Sharon, sons: Brian (Deanna) Petty of Dawes, Kevin (Kim) Petty of Ohley, grandchildren: Ashley Rucker, Megan Petry, Sarah Renninger, Brianna, Evan and Hayden Petty and great grandchildren: Brandon, Tyler, Hailey and Hannah Miller, Thomas Petry and great great grandchild: Zoey May.
The family would like to thank the staff of Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Facility for the kindness, care and friendship given to Mable.
Funeral will be Noon, Friday, January 6, at Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch with Robin Stewart and Carl Runyon officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the Church. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.