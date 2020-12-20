Macel Bailes

MACEL BURDETTE BAILES, 102, of Beckley passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1918 to the late Sylvester and Lena Harless Burdette in Ruth, WV.
She was preceded in death by all but one of her siblings, sisters, Myrtle Thornton, Marie Childers, Hilda Barker, and Thelma Pauley; brothers, Ventrue Norman, Forest Ray, Kermit Calvin, Orville Hillrey, Leo Edward, and Harry Van Burdette. She was also preceded in death by her husband, W.K. Bailes and granddaughter, Deborah Anne King.
Macel is survived by her daughter, Barbara Anne (James, Sr.) Caldwell; grandson, James Caldwell, granddaughter, Tammi Richmond; nine great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and sister, Frances "Babe" Bucklen.
A graveside service to Honor the Life of Macel will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, December, 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
