Macel Ellen Frame

MACEL ELLEN PERRINE FRAME, age 94, passed away on December 15, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was born May 25, 1926 to the late Earl and Minnie Perrine of O'Brien, WV. Macel married Spencer Frame on December 22, 1942 they were married for 72 years. She was the mother of six children Raben (and Linda) Frame, both deceased, Lloyd (and Cindy) Frame of Aiken, SC, Randy (and Teresa) Frame of Lake City, FL, Mary (and Joe) Cogar of shock, WV, Marlene (and Earnest Dale, deceased) Carr of Gassaway, WV, and Marilyn (and Minter) Boone of Frametown, WV. Macel was a loving grandmother to many, including 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her best friend, her dog, Lucy.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Spencer Frame; siblings, Charlie Perrine, Shirley Perrine, and Mabel Norman; son, Raben Frame; and grandchild, Christine Frame.
Macel will be remembered as a happy and bright light by her community and family. She was an employee at Kellwood Company in Spencer, WV for several decades. Macel was a talented homemaker, with interests in gardening, sewing, quilting, and known for her delicious cooking and making sure everyone always had their bellies full.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend will be buried beside her husband at the Frame Family Cemetery at their residence in Shock, WV. Graveside services will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM officiated by Aaron Miller. Masks are required at graveside service.
