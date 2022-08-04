Thank you for Reading.

Macel J. Larck
MACEL J. (RACER) LARCK 83, of Murfreesboro, TN formerly of St. Albans, WV passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence.She was born in St. Albans, WV to the late Leonard Jackson and Mamie F. Escue Racer.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Garland Larck, son, Charles "Chuck" Dent, II; sisters, JoAnna Watson, Maxine Warwick and Alice "Tinky" Turner; brothers, Jack Racer, Rev. Bill Racer and Bob Racer.

