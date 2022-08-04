Macel J. Larck

MACEL J. (RACER) LARCK 83, of Murfreesboro, TN formerly of St. Albans, WV passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence.She was born in St. Albans, WV to the late Leonard Jackson and Mamie F. Escue Racer.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Garland Larck, son, Charles "Chuck" Dent, II; sisters, JoAnna Watson, Maxine Warwick and Alice "Tinky" Turner; brothers, Jack Racer, Rev. Bill Racer and Bob Racer.
Macel was a homemaker and attended Riverview Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Surviving are her loving children, Jean Herndon and husband, Raymond, Tina Polen, Dewayne Dent and wife Cindy, Vanessa Harris and husband, Larry; grandchildren, RB Herndon and wife Ashley, Daniel Herndon and wife Rylee, Jessica Rozell and husband, Logan, Adam Dent, Jordan Dent and wife, Brittany, Jake Dent and wife, Mariah, Samantha Warren, Rezja Hatfield, Allen Harris and wife, Ida, Ashley Hamrick and Nick Hamrick; great grandchildren, Kade Herndon, Isleigh Herndon, Rowen Tommasseti, Asa Tommasseti, Gideon Lutz, Jax Lutz, Kera Bostic, Chloe Bostic, Shealyn and Will Hamrick.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery, Scott Depot, WV.
The family will receive family from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the funeral service.