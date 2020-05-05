MACEL (McMILLION) HERBERT, 77, of Ripley, WV, went home to be with the Lord April 30, 2020.
She was born at Nettie, WV, December 6, 1942, and graduated from Richwood High School. She was married to David Herbert Sr.
Macel was a dedicated mother, grandmother, housewife and Christian. She was formerly employed by the USDA and Ripley Police Department.
She is survived by her husband, David Herbert Sr.; children, Mary and David; grandchildren, Amir, Bijan, and Jared; and great-grandchild, David.
Graveside service will be at the Sparks Cemetery in Persinger, WV. Interment will be at a future date to be determined.
Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, is serving the family.