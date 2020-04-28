MACIE ELAINE (STOVER) DEWEESE, 91, of Evans, WV, passed away April 27, 2020 in Eldercare Nursing and Rehabilitation, following a brief illness. Private interment will be in the Longview Cemetery, Evans, WV. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Barker, Barbara Lou - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Hunt, Phyllis Irene - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Jones, Martin Luther - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Mullins, Emma - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Snyder, Curtis - 1 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.