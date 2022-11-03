Thank you for Reading.

Mack McClellan Parsons
MACK McCLELLAN PARSONS, 103, of Dixie, WV went home to be with his Lord on Saturday October 29, 2022, surrounded by loving family. Mack was born on May 4, 1919, in Newton, WV, to the late William M. and Lydia Smith Parsons. Our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, mentor and hero has finished his race.

Mack was a World War II veteran where he served in the United States Navy earning the rank of MM3C (CB). He retired from Union Carbide Corporation, Alloy, WV with 36 years of service in 1978. He was a 64-year member of the Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as choir director for over 50 years. Mack also sang with several gospel groups over the years including the Kings Harmony Quartet which included life-long friends, Hugart Clonch, Charlie Skaggs and Denzil Baker. He had a life-long love of music and song and was an avid gardener into his late 90s.

