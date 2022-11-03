MACK McCLELLAN PARSONS, 103, of Dixie, WV went home to be with his Lord on Saturday October 29, 2022, surrounded by loving family. Mack was born on May 4, 1919, in Newton, WV, to the late William M. and Lydia Smith Parsons. Our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, mentor and hero has finished his race.
Mack was a World War II veteran where he served in the United States Navy earning the rank of MM3C (CB). He retired from Union Carbide Corporation, Alloy, WV with 36 years of service in 1978. He was a 64-year member of the Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as choir director for over 50 years. Mack also sang with several gospel groups over the years including the Kings Harmony Quartet which included life-long friends, Hugart Clonch, Charlie Skaggs and Denzil Baker. He had a life-long love of music and song and was an avid gardener into his late 90s.
In addition to his parents, Mack is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 70 years, Hallie Hunt Parsons, daughter, Barbara Parsons Kincaid, sisters Delena Hensley, Nellie McQuain Courtney, and Ruby Leach; brothers, Maynard, Dempsey, Pete, Squire, Senate, and Virgil; half-sisters, Mamie Rhodes, Arabia & Nomane (twin toddlers), and Mabel; and half-brothers, Calvin, and James.
Left to cherish Mack's memory are his son Mack E. Parsons and wife Vivian of Charleston, WV, son-in-law Bobby Kincaid of Beaver, WV, grandchildren, Robert Kincaid and wife Jennifer of Beckley, WV, Dr. Eric Kincaid and wife Marcie of Westover, WV, Cindy Mulanax and husband Travis of Charleston, WV, Ike Litton and wife Tiffany of Frostburg, MD, Eli Litton and wife Stephanie of Charleston, WV, and eleven great grandchildren; Brett, Laken, Robbie, Katie, Sam, Gabe, Blake, Bex, Zoe, Knox and Saylor. Mack also had a beautiful and numerous extended family who loved and cherished him.
"Oh, death where is thy sting? Oh, grave where is thy victory?" "Grandpa" is now face to face with the Savior he sang to for the last century. He can now enjoy the perfection of his Savior Jesus Christ. He lived a life of service committed to his faith, family and friends. We who are left feel the sting of emptiness but the peace that passes all understanding has welcomed him home to eternal victory. Now our charge is to run the race and keep the faith like "Grandpa" did…one day at a time.
Funeral Service for Mack will be held on Friday November 4, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Dixie, WV with a 2-hour visitation for friends and family prior to the service from 12 - 2 p.m., burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery, London, WV.
