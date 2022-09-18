Mackenzie Beighle Sep 18, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MACKENZIE LEMMA BEIGHLE, 42, of Tampa Florida, passed away unexpectedly on September 9th. She was a Charleston Catholic graduate and received her MBA from WVU.Although born and raised in Charleston, her adventurous spirit led her to reside in Colorado, Pennsylvania, and finally Florida.She loved to travel, meeting new people everywhere she went and all forms of outdoor activity such as skiing, biking, hiking, golfing and motorcycling.She is survived by her husband Gary Beighle, her parents Max and Gail Lemma, her children Carli and Riley Paulhamus, and her sister and brother in-law Erica and Reid Simpson.She was a daughter, a mother, a wife, a sister, and a friend to many. Her smile could light up a room. She was taken too soon and will be missed forever.A private ceremony will be held by the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Erica Reid Simpson Gary Beighle Education Carli Max Riley Paulhamus Gail Lemma Recommended for you Local Spotlight Steven Hansford Arthur Genevia Marshall Jennings Loman Lee Cottrill William Chester "Bill" Bailes Meghan Elizabeth Tippett Lester Harold Hudnall Jr. Wanda Lee Parsons Donna Ruth Withrow John Franklin Lett Ronald Ray Hodges Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact