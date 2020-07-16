MACKENZIE LEIGH HEINER, 26, of Chillicothe, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Beard Mortuary, with Rev. Eric Porterfield officiating. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. and ask those attending to observe COVID guidelines.
She was born March 26, 1994, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of Terri Guthrie Heiner of Charleston, W.Va., and Earl W. "Dutch" Heiner III of Huntington.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marion and Nancy Guthrie.
Mackenzie was a Pharmacy Tech for the former Rite Aid on 5th Avenue while attending Marshall University and earning her B.S. degree in social work.
She is survived by her loving family, her parents, Terri and Dutch, a daughter, whom she adored, Marleigh France, step-sister, Kendall Heiner, step-brother, Earl W. "Lee" Heiner IV, paternal grandparents, Earl W. Heiner Jr. and Nancy Heiner, aunt, Beth Ann Heiner, and husband, Fritz Mortl, uncles, Charles (Michelle) Heiner, all of Huntington, and Mark Guthrie of Charleston, W.Va., and a host of cousins, friends and extended family.
Those who wish may make contributions to Marleigh's education fund, please make payable to Smart 529, with memo: Marleigh France, c/o Charles Heiner, 8 Clubhouse Drive, Huntington, WV 25705.
Online streaming of the service may be viewed and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.