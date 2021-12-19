MADALENE MAE PAINTER LEGG, 81 of Bradenton, Florida, passed away unexpectedly at her home on December 9, 2021.
Madalene was born November 14, 1940, at Whitewater, West Virginia, in the home of her paternal grandparents, to the late Leo and Verla Gray Painter. Her grandparents were George and Mary Pierson Painter and Fernando and Vergie Morris Gray.
Madalene was preceded in death by her husband Carl Rex Legg, who passed away three months earlier on September 21, 2021. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Cliff (Kari) Legg; granddaughters Makenzie, Alley, and Haley; Toni Reid Legg; sisters Louise Hypes, Elizabeth Worlledge, and Carol (Kim) Brown, all of Whitewater, WV; brothers Sonny (Brenda) Painter of Mt. Lookout, WV, and Bub (Patty) Painter of Whitewater, WV; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A 1959 graduate of Nicholas County High School, Madalene moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, shortly afterward where she and Rex were married. The two remained life-long residents of Florida (first St. Petersburg, then Bradenton to be near Cliff and his family).
Madalene attended cosmetology school in St. Petersburg where she developed a long and successful career as a hairdresser.
Madalene was a devoted wife and mother who provided round-the-clock care for her husband during the last five years of his extended illness. Her son and granddaughters remained the joy of her life until the very end.
She was a dedicated member of Braden River United Methodist Church in Bradenton. She also enjoyed planting flowers and maintaining her lawn.
Madalene and Rex hosted many West Virginia family members in their home over the years, where they graciously saw to it that everyone had a great summer vacation in the Sunshine State.
Madalene cherished her visits home to West Virginia, and she especially looked forward to the annual visit when her sisters and niece traveled to Florida to spend a week with her and Rex.
A memorial service for Madalene and Rex Legg (date and time to be announced) will be held in the Spring of 2022 at Pierson Chapel Community Church, Whitewater, West Virginia. Interment of ashes will follow in the church cemetery.