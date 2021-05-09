MADELINE ELLEN HARDING 93, of Charleston passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 06, 2021. She is survived by her children, Connie L. Cantrell, Ira Whittington (Debbie), and Quentin Dale Whittington (Mary "Kitty").
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor John Smith will be officiating. Interment will be private. Due to Covid, masks are required and social distancing practiced.
