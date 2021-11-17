MADELINE V. DAVIS, 94, of Cross Lanes, passed away November 14th 2021.
She was born April 25, 1927 to Cletus Carl Litton and Mabel Sheets of Charleston, WV.
Madeline worked at the Diamond and Kaufmann's selling cosmetics downtown. She raised 3 wonderful sons out at Lake Chaweva with her late husband Frank C. Davis. Madeline enjoyed attending Maranatha Fellowship in St. Albans, clogging at Cin-San with Frank and spending time with her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren -- all the lights of her life! Madeline loved to spread joy and harmony, always smiling and positive. She left a beautiful legacy of grace and unconditional love for her family.
Madeline was preceded in death by her sons, Frankie and Robbie; sisters, Myrtle and Norma; brother, Kermit; and daughter-in-law, Jeanie Davis.
Left to cherish her memory are son, David; grandsons, Steve Davis & family, Kim and Rob Montgomery & family, Victor and Renee Davis & family, Kelly and Fred Schaffner & family, Holly McComas & family, Emily and Josh Smith & family and Nikki and Jason McLaughlin; she was a great-grandmother of 7; and great-great-grandmother of 5.
Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Ron Thaxton officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Clay Health Care Center, Attn: Social Director, 1053 Clinic Rd Ivydale, WV 25113.