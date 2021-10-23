Madelyn Chandler Steele

MADELYN CHANDLER MCCARTY STEELE 97 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at LanFair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Dunbar, West Virginia on April 30, 1924 to the late Odessa and Chester Arthur McCarty. She attended and graduated from Dunbar Union High School in West Virginia in the class of 1942 and was a graduate of Bowling Green Business University in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Madelyn was a member of the East Livingston Baptist Church in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
She is survived by her son, Lawrence Mark Steele; two daughters, Marcia (Michael) Miller; Sonya (Russell) Shanley-Miller; grandchildren, Evan Lawrence Shanley and Leigha 9Cory) Phillips; Meghan Makley and David West; great grandchildren, Titan, Jett and Colt Shanley, Gwen Crosby and Chandler Phillips.
Madelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lawrence Dwight Steele, her parents, daughter-in-law, Marilyn West Steele, son-in-law, Greg Shanley, brothers and sisters-in-law, William L. (Jeannette) McCarty, John Edson (Mary Ann) McCarty and Thomas (Janie) McCarty.
A private funeral service will be held in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Mark Barbee officiating. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date. Friends may visit Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to The Salvation Army or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in her memory.