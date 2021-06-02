MADILENE MARIE THOMAS, 97, of Quick, WV, went home to be with the Lord Saturday May 29, 2021, at Kanawha Place, Assisted Living Facility, Charleston, WV.
She was born June 3, 1923 in Kanawha County, WV to the late Chester and Myrtle Samples (Carnefix); husband; Burford Thomas; sister, Orpha Myers; brother, Wilbur Samples; son, Jay Thomas; grandson, Richard Thomas; grandson, Joshua Larsen; and son-in-law, Bill Armstrong.
Madilene is survived by her daughter, Diana Armstrong of Maryland; sons Delmar Dale (Leslie) of Texas and Dennis "Buck": (Marcy of Elkview, WV; daughter-in-law, Pam thomas of Cross Lanes, WV; Grandsons, Tom Armstrong of Maryland, Paul Thomas (Monica) of Maryland, Jason Thomas (Robin) of Cross Lanes, WV, Justin Thomas (Megan Perkins) of Elkview, WV, Alexander Thomas US Navy Sasebo Japan, Johnathan Kemp, Elkview, WV Marie Phillips (Kenneth) of Texas, and Tonya Larsen of Texas; niece Rose Roth of Florida; and nephew Jerry Myers of Florida. She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, Aryanna, Andrew, Aiden, Meaghan, Jillian, Caleb, Taelor, Madi, and Christopher.
We want to thank the Hospice nurses for their care and compassion.
Also, we would like to thank the staff at Kanawha Place for taking such good care of "Granny".
A service for friends and family will be held Wednesday June 2, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will take place at O'Dell Cemetery, Dutch Ridge, WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.