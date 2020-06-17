MADLYN ANN SMITH, 78, passed away June 14, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Mattie was a unique person, who loved her family and adored her sister, Phyllis, and brother, Sam.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Jesse and Utloka Jerrell Petry.
Surviving are her brother, Sam Petry; a host of nieces, nephews; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Rest in peace Mattie, your broken heart has been mended.
Enjoy your reunion.
In honoring Mattie's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.