MADORA GOODE, 80, of Griffithsville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Service will be 5 pm Saturday, April 3, at Curry Funeral Home, Park. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service at Curry Funeral Home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.