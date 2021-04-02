Thank you for Reading.

MADORA GOODE, 80, of Griffithsville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Service will be 5 pm Saturday, April 3, at Curry Funeral Home, Park. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service at Curry Funeral Home.

