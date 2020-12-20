MAE ELLEN HUFFMAN, 86 of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on December 18, 2020 following a short illness.
She was born May 28, 1934 in Kenna, a daughter of the late Dan and Nettie Casto Parsons. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and worked as a Clerk at K-Mart. She was a Christian and attended the Charleston Mountain Mission. Her greatest joy was being with her family. She also enjoyed gardening, going to flea markets, collecting Care Bears and spending time with her companion "Little Cinnamon."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clovis Parsons; sisters Naomi Tolley and Leona Parsons and great grandsons, Zane and Zadin Peck.
She is survived by her daughter Sherri (Herb) Cheak; granddaughter Jennifer Orcutt and great grandsons Justin Allen Shaffer and Santana Drew Orcutt.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Barry Epling officiating. Burial will be in the Parsons Cemetery, Kenna. Friends may call from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
