MAE ELOISE ATHA (NASH), 81 of Deepwater, WV entered Heaven's gates on August 25,2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born January 3, 1939 to Herman and Thelma Nash of Charleston, WV.
Mae was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She never met a stranger. With a personality that filled your soul she would feed you even if you were not hungry. She was a caregiver for many years and an active member of Deepwater Church of Living Waters. She loved to garden, especially her rose bushes. Her memories we will keep close to our hearts and will keep us smiling.
Mae will join her parents, husband Roy Atha, daughter Lucille Atha, sons Roy B. Atha, Junior Davis, Richard Stanley, and her brothers.
She is survived by Rosa Cole of South Charleston , Thelma Davis of Deepwater, Reva Jarrell (John) of Spencer, Altha Stanley (Luke) of Deepwater, Rosa Strickland of Deepwater, Louise Atha of Deepwater, Delores Atha of Guys, Pa., William Atha (Ruby) of Wellston, OH., Harrison Atha of Spencer along with a host of grand, great, and great-great grandchildren.
Service will be August 31, at 2 p.m., at Deepwater Church of Living Waters with Rev. Randy Black, and Rev. Owen Prather officiating. Burial will follow at Deepwater Cemetery. You may call as followed, family 2 hrs. prior, friends 1 hr. prior to start of the service. Anyone that wishes may send your condolences to www.odellfuneralhome.com in remembrance of Mae. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.