MAE MARIE ROUSH, 94, of New Haven, WV, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Holzer-Meigs, Pomeroy, OH, following a brief illness. Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, WV. Burial will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

