MAE NEWSOME, of Wharton, passed away July 10, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, July 12, 2020

Cromley, Doris - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.

Harrison, Jeffrey - Noon, Coonskin Park, Shelter #18, Charleston.

Hiser, Audrey - Noon, Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Massey, Paul - 2 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.