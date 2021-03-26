MAGANNA FAYE PAULEY BAKER, 84, of Low Gap, formerly of Quinland, WV passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
She was born August 9, 1936, a daughter of the late Clarence and Beulah Pauley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gene Baker.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam (Mark) Thompson and Donna (Rick) Nester; grandchildren, Daniel Nester, Adam Nester (Kayla) and McKenzie Thompson; great-grandchildren, Eden and Brady Nester; and brother, Roy Pauley (Linda).
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville with Pastor Walter Gore officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison, WV. Pall Bearers will be: Rick Nester, Mark Thompson, Daniel Nester, Adam Nester and Darrel Sigmon.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
