Magaret Jividen

MARGARET MONROE HAYES JIVIDEN, 79, of Liberty gained her heavenly wings and a brand new body on Wednesday December 16, 2020 following a long illness. She was a loving wife, lifelong homemaker and spent many years working on the farm putting up hay, raising tobacco, gardening and canning. Margaret always had a smile on her face and a laugh no one else had. She loved family gatherings and spending time with her sister and brothers sharing stories, laughter and tears. These family adventures led her to Indiana, Ohio and the mountains of West Virginia. She was an exceptional cook and will always be remembered for her homemade butterscotch pie and rolls.
Born September 25, 1841 she was the daughter of the late James G. Hayes and Sarah Elizabeth Cassell Hayes. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William "Bill" Jividen and brother in law Bob Vansant.
Survivors include her daughter, JoAnn (Butch) Thompson of Winfield; grandchildren, Shane Thompson and Leanne Thompson; great grandchildren, Mariah, Terrance, Jayden and Kalie Ann; sister, Priscilla Vansant; brothers, Jimmy (Cathy) Hayes, Larry (Linda) Hayes, Boyd (Sharon) Hayes and Butch (Debbie) Hayes all of IN; sister in law, Jane (Rodney) Smith of Liberty and her special love, her dog Bear. Margaret is also survived by special nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jane and Rodney Smith and Sue for all of the care and help they provided.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday December19, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor Pete Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Liberty. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
