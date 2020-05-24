MAGGIE ABBOTT, 89, of Yawkey, WV, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home.
She was a faithful member of Sycamore Grove Missionary Baptist Church for many years.
Maggie was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Cleo Abbott; daughter, Joyce Miller; and parents, Orville and Vallie Breedlove Roberts.
She is survived by sons, Freddie, Stanley (Nona), and Joe; daughter, Kathleen (Roger) McCallister whom she made her home with the past 5 years; siblings, Mable Waits, Buster (Norma) Roberts, Rose (Forrest) Johnston, Harry (Phyllis) Roberts, Julia Roberts, Robert (Nora) Roberts, Rebecca (Walter) Cook, and Arthur (Mary) Roberts; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. A private service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Darrell Searls officiating. Burial will follow at the Stone Family Cemetery, Alkol, WV.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV.