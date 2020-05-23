Maggie Abbott

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


MAGGIE ABBOTT, 89, of Yawkey, WV, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home. A private service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, May 23, 2020

Hamm, Bethany - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Koontz, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Miller, River - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Seagraves, Merle - 2:30 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens.

Summers, John - 2 p.m., Witcher Memorial Gardens.