MAGGIE ABBOTT, 89, of Yawkey, WV, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home. A private service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.
Funerals for Saturday, May 23, 2020
Hamm, Bethany - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Koontz, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Miller, River - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Seagraves, Merle - 2:30 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens.
Summers, John - 2 p.m., Witcher Memorial Gardens.