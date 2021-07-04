MAGGIE (BLANKENSHIP) CONNER 70, of St. Albans, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021.
She was born in Grundy, VA, to the late Walter and Jinny Blankenship. She is also preceded in death by husband, Richard Conner; siblings, Harold Blankenship, Ralph Blankenship, Catherine Helms, Grace Blankenship, Josephine Blankenship and Virgil Blankenship.
She was a retired painter with Kanawha County Board of Education and attended Highlawn Presbyterian Church.
Maggie is survived by her children, Erin Conner (Matt Rice) of Huntington, Sidni Conner of St. Albans, Patrick Conner of St. Albans, and Alex Conner of St. Albans; sisters, Maye Cofield (Billy) of Sunnyside, GA and Mollie Woods of Jolo, WV; grandchildren, Dustin, Dylan, Dylan, Natasha, Lilly and Karma; sister in laws, Betty Slike of Hampton, GA, Ginny Jones of Spring Hill; brother-in-law, Harry Conner of Chattanooga, TN; and many other extended family and friends.
A Funeral service will be held for Maggie at 11 a.m., Tuesday at Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 2501 Washington Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit with the family from 6 - 8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.
You may visit Maggie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Conner family.