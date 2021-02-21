Thank you for Reading.

MAJOR TODD MASON STANFORD, US Army, ret., 69, of St. Albans, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. There will be a graveside service honoring Major Stanford's life, at 12:30 p.m. Monday February 22, 2021 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Visitation at the Funeral home will be 10-12. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Stanford family.