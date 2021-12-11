Malcolm David Taylor

MALCOLM DAVIS TAYLOR 74 of Charleston passed away Tuesday December 7, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital due to injuries received from an automobile accident.
Malcolm was born in Charleston on October 27, 1947 to the late Tennyson "Tink" David and Evelyn Mae Barker Taylor. He was a retired Charleston Police Officer with 25 years of service followed with 17 years being head of security at the Federal Court House, Charleston. Malcolm was an avid outdoors man and loved spending time at his "Cops Hunting Club" to turkey and deer hunt. He loved football and was an avid Mountaineers Fan.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Elizabeth (Gary) Young of Port Charlotte, FL.; sons, Joseph David (Joyce) Taylor of Ripley, Matthew Taylor and family of Charleston; daughters, Eva Jean (Dave) Bodie of Ripley, Chrissy Taylor of Pennsylvania; companion of 11 years, Norma Affolter of Charleston; great uncle, Mo Taylor and son, Kiley Taylor of Charleston; grandchildren, Justin (Tara) Morgan of Fredericksburg, VA and Zachary Freeman of Morgantown.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., on Monday December 13, 2021 with a funeral service beginning at 4 p.m., at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Lee Swor officiating. After the service, cremation will be honored.