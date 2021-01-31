MALENA "GAY" YOUNG DRAGOO went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2021. She was the youngest of 12 siblings and was known as "Sis" to her family and childhood friends.
Gay was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Oscar Dragoo.
She is survived by her son, Tony Dragoo (Wanda) of Griffithsville; daughter, Nancy Strickland (Paul) of Dunbar; two grandchildren, Kurt Dragoo of Griffithsville and Andrea Dunlap (Shawn) of Tornado; two great-grandchildren, Micah and Malachi Dunlap of Tornado.
Gay will be laid to rest beside her husband in a private graveside service at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25312 or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.