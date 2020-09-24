MALINDA MARIE MACE, 91, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on September 15, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, Ohio. She was born on March 6, 1929 in Hacker Valley, WV. Friends may visit Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood Friends may visit Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood on Saturday, September 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., The funeral service will begin at 6 p.m., with Neil Cadle officiating. roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.