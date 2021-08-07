MAMIE GAIL NEACE 72, of Ranger, passed away: August 4, 2021 Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Lambert Cemetery, Ranger, WV. Visitation will be 12 - 1 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
