MAMIE HELEN O'DELL, 90, of Summersville, WV passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Private graveside services will be held in the Downtain Chapel Cemetery at Nettie.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.
Broughton, Everett Edward - 2 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Garden, Yawkey.
Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Proctor, Rosetta - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Mausoleum Chapel.
Vaughn, Richard - 1 p.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.
Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.