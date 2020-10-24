MAMIE HICKS HARRIS entered Heaven on Sunday morning, October 18th and was welcomed by her Savior, her loving husband, her grandson Joshua, parents, siblings, and many friends.
Mamie was born March 19, 1930 to Luther and Lura Hicks. She married Fred Harris, and together they had four daughters: Debbie Morris (Steve), who had two children - Amber and Joshua; Nena Martinez (Joe) who had six children - Caleb, Lura, Andrew, Michael, Daniel, and Josiah; Janie Warner (Michael), and Mechelle Dailey (Wayne), who had two children - Emily and Allison. Mamie had two great-grandchildren - Cherith and Nova (Caleb and Lauren).
Mamie was known for being young at heart, strong in body, and helpful to others. It was not unusual to see Mamie walking several miles a day, working in her yard, jumping a rope, or climbing a ladder - even at age eighty. She had a green thumb and could grow a tree out of a twig, pick a wildflower and have it flourishing, and find delight in sharing her flowers with others. Although Mamie preferred being outdoors or on the go in a car, she found indoor interests. She competed against herself by seeing how fast she could solve Word Search puzzles. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and even said her favorite zoo animal was a giraffe because it reminded her of a jigsaw puzzle. In her cooking days, no one could make better fried potatoes, cornbread, potato salad, or dressing than Mamie. She loved to help people, whether by doing projects for them or by giving to meet their need. In her later years, she could be involved in having a Bible study with a friend or singing around the piano with others at the retirement center. Her two favorite songs were Amazing Grace and What a Day That Will Be.
How fitting that these two songs were her favorites. It was God's "amazing grace" that drew Mamie to Himself, when she knelt in prayer and accepted His Son as her Savior. By faith, Mamie looked forward to "what a day it will be." Her faith became sight, on October 18th, as she entered her forever home - Heaven! No doubt, her husband was shouting "Hallelujar," when he saw the one whom he had loved and the one for whom he had faithfully prayed, for many years on this earth. Mamie will be missed by many, especially by her family who loved her so much. However, for those who know her Savior as their Savior, this is a temporary separation, and there is a promised reunion awaiting!
A Walk through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday October 26 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with a Private family service beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Five Mile Cemetery on Campbells Creek, Charleston.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
