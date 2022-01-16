MAMIE MARIE McMICHEN, 70 years old from Gallagher passed away January 12, 2022, at 4:14pm from complications of open-heart surgery. She was preceded in death by her son Jeff McMichen, her sisters Deloris Proffitt, Sherry Lovejoy and Nadine Kersey, her Mom AnaJean Carson, and her Dad William Burrows.
She is survived by her husband Bill McMichen, her son and his wife Billy and Mary McMichen, her grandsons and their wives Billy and Tiffany McMichen, Holden and Alyssa McMichen, and her great grand baby due in September Bodhi Ace McMichen.
Mamie was a loving wife and mom to her husband of 56 years and both her boys. She spent most of her life raising and caring for her family. While working as a seamstress in NC, and a manager at Shawnee Hills. Mamie was as special as her name always caring about everyone else, and happy just to spend the day with her family at a car show or picnic. She raised her family in Gallagher where, when someone in the community would pass away, she would walk from one end to the other collecting flower money to make sure they had flowers at their funeral. She loved her flower garden and worked in it every year until her stroke 2 years ago and then would be supervised by her loving husband as she had him keep it up for her. To say she will be missed every day is an understatement. The world will be a little darker, and the heavens a little brighter as God gained an amazing angel. I love you Mom.
A celebration of life will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., with Rev. Lawrence Abner officiating. A private family burial will take place.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com