MARAINE E. JONES, 92, of South Charleston, moved to Heaven to be with the Lord on Monday, November, 29, 2021.
She was born in Green Valley, in Nicholas County, on February 10, 1929, daughter to the late Herbert and Mamie George.
In her life, she was a homemaker, a clerk for Kanawha County at the courthouse in Charleston, as well as a secretary for Sears. That is where she met the love of her life, Bill.
Maraine loved spending countless days visiting her childhood homeplace in the mountains, cooking, cleaning and laughing with her children and grandchildren, along with her sisters and brothers and their families. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed many hours taking care of her plants and flowers.
Maraine was a faithful and active member of Fairlawn Baptist Church in Dunbar. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She served as a true example of how to serve and love our God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Jones; brothers, Murl George, Jerl George, Denzil George and Boyd George; sisters, Marie Orndorff and Zela McClung; and her oldest grandson, Timothy Jones II.
Maraine is survived by her children, Timothy Jones (Patty) and Deborah Bailey (Max) both of Hurricane; seven grandchildren, Tom Jones (Alyssa), April Murphy (Matt), Todd Jones (Rachel), Andi Kaplan (Shawn), Mackenzie Lake (Jeremy), India Perdue (Brent), and Jordan Dotson (Charlie); 13 great-grandchildren, Briana Murphy, Maddy Murphy, Colton Jones, Carly Jones, Parker Dotson, Clementine Jones, Gryphon Lake, Rainey Lake, Rigley Dotson, Olive Jones, Navy Dotson, Canon Perdue, Rowan Perdue, and soon to be #14 Dotson; brothers, Bill Ronald and Troy George; and many, many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with the Rev. Troy George officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Christian Community Cupboard at P.O. Box 511, Hurricane, WV 25526.