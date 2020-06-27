Marceline Virginia Woodrum

MARCELINE VIRGINIA WOODRUM, 91, of Julian, W.Va., passed away peacefully at Meadow Brook Assisted Living on June 25, 2020.

She was born April 10, 1929, to Tye and Ellen Barker of Ashford, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude; her darling son, Mark Alan; one brother, Sygel Barker; and three sisters, Roberta Thomas, Wilma Rogers and Glenna Nutter.

She was a member of the Camp Creek Gospel Church.

Survivors include sister, Shelby Hicks of Teays Valley; daughter, Linda (Michael) Kolb of Charleston; son, David (Karen) Woodrum of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Courtney Buskirk and Michael Woodrum; and four great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Meadow Brook Assisted Living for the excellent care that she received.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Boone Memorial Park, Madison, W.Va.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

