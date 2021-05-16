MARCELLA ANN CRISLIP, 67, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away May 14, 2021. Services will be 12 p.m. ~ Monday, May 17, 2021 at Spencer Memorial Cemetery in Spencer, WV with Pastor Rockford Crislip officiating. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home is providing the family with arrangements.
