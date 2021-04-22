MARCELLA K. LACY departed this life Monday April 19, 2021 in Bristol, TN. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 12 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston, WV. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m., until the hour of service. Burial will follow the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservce or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice
Professional service and care of Mrs. Marcella K. Lacy and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. Bristol,TN. (423) 764-8584