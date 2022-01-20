MARCELLA SCAGGS HOLLEY, 98 of Chesapeake passed away on January 19, 2022 at home.
She was a LPN with many years of service at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston and was a former employee of The Diamond Department Store, Charleston where she worked every election. She attended Miami Assembly of God Church in Cabin Creek.
She was granddaughter of the first settlers of Chesapeake: The late Philadelphia "Granny" Chambers Scaggs Nelson and her son Howard Scaggs who was Marcella's father.
Also preceding her in death were Husband: John E. Holley, Mother: Jessie Batten Scaggs, Brothers: Bud and Frank Hodge and Youel, Carl and Howard Jr. Scaggs, Sisters: Margie Cottrill and Margaret Scaggs, Grandson: Mark Holley and Nephew: Lewis Hodges.
Surviving Are: daughter: Margaret "Peggy" Adkins of Chelyan, son: Howard Holley of Elkins, grandchildren: Shirley "J.R." (Arebell) Surface and Angela Huffman, great grandchildren: Logan, Tori and Ryan Surface, Savannah Wheeler and Bobby Johnson, great great granddaughter: Ella Wheeler, Special Friend who was like a son to her: Ara (Debbie) Weddington, special grandson: Matt (Laura) Pridemore, nieces and nephews: Bonnie (Hank) Boardwine, Daniel (Melissa) Kidd, Russell (Mae) Hodge, Carl Ray (Heddie) Scaggs, Cassie (Jason) Wilson, D.J. (Caitlin) Kidd, Jessie (Kenny) King, Brian Hodge, Melissa Hodge, Bruce Scaggs, Joseph Scaggs, Jonathan Scaggs, Kris Davis, Derek Davis, Josh Davis, Maria Meadows, Jennifer (Chris) Snow and Chris Allen.
The family would especially like to thank Chums in Marmet for sending Marcella food and bringing her such joy in her last years.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday January 21, 2022 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Bea Thompson and David Thompson officiating. Entombment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.