Marcellene Swint Beckelheimer

MARCELLENE "MARCY" SWINT BECKELHEIMER, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away April 23, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her three daughters in her home in Dayton, Ohio. Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of her life tentatively scheduled for next Spring (2021), in Charleston. Details will be announced at a later date.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Gillispie, Frederick - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.
Hanshaw Sr., Harvey - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
King, Alice - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Stalnaker, Joseph - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.