Marcia Chapman Halstead
MARCIA CHAPMAN HALSTEAD, 86, of Charleston, WV passed away December 6, 2022, after a long illness and brief stay at CAMC Memorial Hospital. Marcia's passing was 10 months after the death of her husband of 64 years, James Ray Halstead.

Marcia was the daughter of a coal miner and elementary teacher in Nettie, (Nicholas County) West Virginia. She grew up on a farm with 6 sisters and 1 brother and graduated from Nicholas County High School and Charleston School of Commerce.

