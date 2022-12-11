MARCIA CHAPMAN HALSTEAD, 86, of Charleston, WV passed away December 6, 2022, after a long illness and brief stay at CAMC Memorial Hospital. Marcia's passing was 10 months after the death of her husband of 64 years, James Ray Halstead.
Marcia was the daughter of a coal miner and elementary teacher in Nettie, (Nicholas County) West Virginia. She grew up on a farm with 6 sisters and 1 brother and graduated from Nicholas County High School and Charleston School of Commerce.
Marcia was a prominent bowler in the Kanawha Valley and accomplished a long list of awards in leagues and tournaments throughout the country.
Marcia is predeceased by her parents, Granville Rucker Chapman and Emma Mae Hinkle Chapman. Sisters, Maxine McMillan, (Nettie, WV) Marguarite Odell, (Mt. Carbon, WV) Mildred Tabaretti, (Charleston, WV) and Jeannie Miller, (Cross Lanes, WV).
She is survived by sisters Mary Shaffer, (Nebraska) Marthalene (Cricket) Skeen, (Wayne, WV), her brother Kenneth Chapman, (Chesterfield, VA), and special helpers her niece Cindy Helmick and husband Danny.
In keeping with Marcia's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no services.
To honor Marcia the family suggests memorial contributions to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.
