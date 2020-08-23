On August 16, 2020 MARCY K. BUTCHER WISMAN answered the call from her Savior and joined her loved ones for a joyous reunion in heaven. Marcy was born October 2, 1944 to Branty J. and Betty J. Butcher of Elkview, who proceeded her in death. She was part of the last graduating class of Elkview High School and retired from Union Carbide. Besides her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband Gene "Jerry" Wisman, daughter Frances Kay and sister Barbara Armstead. She is survived by her sons, Howard P. Kennedy (Chrissy) of Coweta, OK, Russell S. Kennedy (Lori) of Dunbar, WV, siblings, Bethany Cottrell of Elkview, Tom and Nancy, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Per Marcy's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Rd Elkview, WV