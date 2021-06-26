Margaret Ann Boggess

She was born April 5, 1948 in Given, a daughter of the late Cecil and Gladys Hill Reed. She was a 1966 graduate of Ripley High School and was a Christian by Faith. She enjoyed fishing with her son and nephews. Margaret was a well known cook in Jackson County and will always be remembered for the pumpkin rolls, hot rolls she created and pickeled corn. She retired from Cedar Lakes as a cook with over 20 years of service. Her greatest love in life was being with her family especially her son Chuck and granddaughter, Bayleigh.
She is survived by her son Chuck Garnes; granddaughter, Bayleigh Renee Garnes; sister and best friend, Ella Jane (Dorsel) Cochran along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Ernest, Dencil and Rex Reed and sister Dessil Slaughter.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Mike Miller and Rev. Wayne Hooper officiating. Burial will be in the Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. Friends may call from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, June 27, 2021 and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com