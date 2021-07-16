MARGARET ANN CHILDS, 59, of Charleston, made her spiritual transition to be with the Lord on July 6, 2021, at 5:28 a.m. She passed away at Hubbard Hospice House, with her family by her side after courageously fighting cancer for the second time.
She was born and raised in Charleston, and was later a resident of Charlotte, NC.
Margaret graduated from Charleston High School, class of 1980. She was an employee at Shawnee Hills, Prostera and also served with Americorps at the Roosevelt Community Center in the community in which she lived.
She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Ann J. Brooks Dennis Childs; sister, Cathy Childs; along with her best friend, Darleane Davis.
Margaret was a loving mother who leaves behind her only daughter, Destiny Morris. Also left to share her memory, sister, Denise J. and her husband Elias Davis; brothers, Thomas A. Childs, William C. Childs and Greg A. Dennis. She was a loving grandmother "NaNa" and caretaker of her two grandchildren, Chrisiyah Owens and Christopher Owens, Jr.; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Margaret, you will be tremendously loved and missed. Until we see you again, fly high for there is no more pain.
There will be a memorial service held in her honor at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at The Father's House, North Charleston.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at The Father's House, North Charleston.
We do ask of those attending, that are not vaccinated, to please wear face-masks.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.