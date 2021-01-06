Margaret Ann Cole

MARGARET ANN FITZPATRICK KNIGHT COLE, 87, of Charleston, West Virginia joined our Father in Heaven on December, 24, 2020.
(Maggie) was born Margaret Ann Fitzpatrick in 1933 in Lewis County West Virginia, where she graduated from Weston High School. Maggie went on to obtain a nursing degree from Saint Francis Nursing School in Charleston where she met her first husband Thomas A. Knight Sr. of Charleston, WV. Maggie's passionate, caring heart was the foundation of her lengthy and diverse nursing career and also what at times made nursing the hardest for her as she often cared almost too deeply to bare for some of her patients, particularly during her time working for the Department of Crippled Children where she often wanted to take home sick children even though she already had five her own.
The five children surviving her were from the union of Marge (her alias of the time) and husband Thomas Albert Knight who preceded her in death. Surviving children are Thomas Albert Knight, Jr. of Charleston WV, John Anthony Knight and wife Rita of Charleston WV, Brian Francis Knight of Morgantown WV, Stephen Roy Knight and wife Jodie of Mooresville NC, daughter Teresa Lynn Knight of Wilmington NC. Marge also was grandmother (Granny) to twelve grandchildren and at the time of her death to thirteen great-grandchildren. Margaret is also survived by her beloved only brother, Eugene Fitzpatrick of Sacramento, California.
Margaret's next great love and also preceding her in death was her husband David Dale Cole of Fairmont, WV. Maggie met Doc in the late 70s while he was on a two year sabbatical in Charleston from his position as a professor at Morehead University in Fargo ND where they later made their home together because by the time he had to return to North Dakota, their love had grown too big for them to ever be apart again.
Maggie and Doc met through their shared 'friendship' with Bill W., a friendship that came to define Maggie's life and was the beginning of 41 years of a sober life that Maggie led until her passing. Maggie's belief in her sobriety as her saving grace inspired her to want to help others in this way and began her many years of involvement in the AA community from West Virginia to North Dakota, serving in many different capacities from participant, to State Delegate for AA in North Dakota, to sponsor and inspiration that uplifted many, many lives.
Maggie's next greatest love were animals, any and all, most especially her beloved parrot Angel. Maggie was always bringing home pets, usually more than one at a time and often to our father's dismay, because it was her belief that just one cat or just one dog may be lonely so she had to adopt two each time. Throughout the years she took in many people also, for being a champion to the downtrodden was a part of her huge heart she just couldn't suppress; her passion and love for others knew no boundaries or fear. She always found a way to see the good in people even when they didn't see it in themselves. Maggie never ever knew a stranger, it was simply impossible for her to go to the grocery store without stopping someone to chat, whether they wanted to or not. Likely, given the choice, she would have chosen pets over people, for her love for animals was that large.
Maggie will be greatly missed by so many family and friends, but her light was so bright it has not gone out, a light that bright cannot be put out, it will merely shine now through the hearts of the many, many lives she touched. The Knight family is currently working on arrangements for a memorial at a later time and information when available will be posted to Maggie's memorial Facebook page.