MARGARET ANN FERGUSON, 69 of Justice addition, WV, departed this life on Monday, September 14, 2020. At Margaret's request, there will be no services and her remains are to be cremated. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville are serving the Ferguson Family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.