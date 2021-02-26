MARGARET ANN GIBSON, 81 of St. Albans died February 24, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by husband: Jack Gibson and parents Howard and Evelyn Jacobs Wells.
Surviving are son; Brian H. Gibson of St. Albans, sisters; Sandy Wells of Marmet, and Ida F. Duff of Charleston, granddaughter: Chyan Dunn of Culloden, One niece and three nephews.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.